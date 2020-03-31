The Biggest Bombshells Revealed in ‘Bachelor’ Memoirs Over the Years

Emily Maynard Disses Brad Womack

The Southern Belle may have won season 15 of The Bachelor, but her and lead Brad Womack didn’t last long. In her 2015 book, I Said Yes: My Story of Heartbreak, Redemption, and True Love, Maynard admitted their engagement wasn’t quite as romantic as it looked on TV. “After I said yes,” she wrote. “Brad scooped me up in his arms and said, ‘Wow, Em! You’re a lot heavier than you look.'”

After the show wrapped, the twosome were on and off before calling it quits for good in June 2011. “A few weeks after we filmed the last show, Brad sent an email, copying me, to the producers saying, ‘Sorry but things didn’t work out with Emily and I. It wasn’t the fairy tale I thought it would be,’” she wrote. “That was the first of a hundred breakups. While I wasn’t surprised by what Brad wrote — I mean, really, he was right — I was surprised to hear this from him via a CC on a email.”