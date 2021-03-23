Bri Springs

“I think they’re both great for this in different ways,” Springs, who was in James’ final three during season 25, exclusively said on Us’ “Here’s for the Right Reasons” podcast on March 16. She called Thurston a “wonderful girl” before detailing why she will be a good fit for the show’s next lead. “I think she was made for an environment like this in a lot of ways that I’m not. I mean, look at how she showed up on night one, like, she is going to crush it as the Bachelorette,” she added.