Matt James

The season 25 Bachelor opened up about his time with Thurston on the March 19, episode of “The Bill Simmons” podcast, revealing she “came in hot” on night one “waving the lightsaber,” but was a “perfect example” of someone he grew close with in time. “As I got to know Katie and how unapologetically she was herself and she didn’t care about anything else going on. I respected that about her,” he said, noting her introduction while holding a vibrator was one for the books. Although their romance ended, James is looking forward to seeing her as the show’s next lead. “It obviously worked out well for her. I hope that she finds that as the Bachelorette,” he added. “I’m stoked for her.”