Reality TV Blake Horstmann Clarifies He Was in ‘Zero Relationships’ Before ‘BiP’ Amid Comparisons to Season 7’s Brendan Morais By Meredith Nardino August 24, 2021 Rob Latour/Shutterstock 7 4 / 7 Demi Burnett The Texas native playfully joined in on Derek’s conversation, replying, “😭🤣💀 leave bip 6 outta this.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News