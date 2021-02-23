Jaclyn Swartz

“I think [Chris] taking a step back is definitely the right thing he should be doing,” the Bachelor Pad alum exclusively told Us on February 22, noting she doesn’t think it will be permanent. “I think that he’s so closely tied to the show and he’s an executive producer that [he] kind of just brushed it off. Like, he would take a quick step back, but that he would absolutely be returning for, like, Paradise or the following seasons.” The Bachelor season 16 alum noted that despite all the controversy she would be “shocked” if Harrison was gone for good.

The former Bachelor in Paradise star explained that she was hoping ABC would issue a statement about Kirkconnell and the racism allegations before the end of season 25, saying, “I feel like the window of opportunity has passed, which is really disappointing.”

She added: “I think the reason why they’re being so sensitive about it, and I honestly think the reason why Chris was defending it is because she must be one of the finalists. She must be the one that matches this and that’s why they’re trying to protect her, but in doing so, they’ve really alienated a lot of their audience.”