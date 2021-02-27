Jordan Kimball: I'll 'Raise Absolute Hell' if Chris Harrison Is Fired

Jordan Kimball

The Bachelorette alum slammed “cancel culture” and defended Harrison in a series of tweets on February 26. He wrote, “Cancel culture attacks and allows zero forgiveness, let’s bring God back into our culture. God Forgives. You are not above GOD.”

Kimball later tweeted, “If Chris Harrison is removed for good I’m going to raise absolute hell.” He continued to defend the Bachelor host in subsequent replies.

“Educate yourself on something called the human condition, we are not perfect none of us. So stop condescendingly telling ppl to educate themselves,” he said in response to a fan who expressed disappointment in his viewpoint on the matter.

Kimball wrote to another fan, “Hey Brett I’m not hearing your bulls–t on this one. Simply put, Chris can keep his job and Rachel can have support. Cancelling Chris doesn’t really count as support for anyone. Get some more clout before you come at me.”