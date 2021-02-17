Mike Johnson

“I think that when we cancel people, it’s almost too easy,” Johnson told Lindsay on February 16, in an interview for Extra. “I feel that those individuals that have done something wrong need to say it with their chest, in other regards, as well.” The Bachelorette season 15 alum explained that “once they’ve been educated and learn in a public forum in comparison to riding the waves with millions of dollars and just never to be heard from again … I don’t want to cancel the individual. I want the individual to speak up, speak to their audience, and curb their mindset.”

The Making the Love You Want author continued: “Let me speak direct — should the individual be removed from the Bachelor franchise? I think it’s time for that. Should that individual be removed completely? No, because I think that individual has such a beautiful platform, it’s such a beautiful privilege that we have to use it for good.”