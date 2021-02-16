Rachel Lindsay

The former Bachelorette star spoke out on Extra on February 15, two days after Harrison’s announcement. “It was never my intention to see Chris Harrison step aside but it was my intention for others to see and hear this interview,” she said of their controversial interview. “It’s important to further and highlight these discussions. The only way to do that is to have these uncomfortable conversations so we can understand the underlying issues and implicit racism that exists within our society. When we can learn to recognize implicit and unconscious bias that history of our environments have taught us, then we can challenge one another to be better for ourselves but also for this society. Let’s not label, let’s not cancel but let’s hold people accountable for their actions. Let’s set the example in this generation so that we don’t repeat the horrific mistakes from the past and so we can unify and be the change that this country needs to make this society better for the next generation.”