Sharleen Joynt

The Bachelor season 18 contestant wrote on her blog, All the Pretty Pandas, that she was “indifferent to this news” because she did not think it would “make a real difference” for the future of the show.

“Yes, Chris Harrison’s the face of this franchise, but he’s not the one casting, not the one not doing social media checks, and not the one not hiring more people of color. This is a systemic problem with this franchise,” she wrote. “That’s what ultimately stands out to me about the whole saga: how the show has failed YET AGAIN. … The fact remains that out of 40 seasons, we’ve now had a whopping three Black leads, and with two out of three of them, there has been a known racist in the cast (or a person with known racist behaviors). There is something seriously wrong with that picture.”