Reality TV Bachelor Nation Reacts to Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ Quick Engagement By Emily Longeretta and Meredith Nardino November 6, 2020 Mediapunch/Shutterstock 16 7 / 16 Arie Luyendyk Jr. “Congrats you two!” the former Bachelor wrote via Instagram. “Love does win.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rebel Wilson Has Been Flaunting Her Weight Loss and Damn She Looks Good! We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News