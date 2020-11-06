Reality TV

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ Quick Engagement

By and
Olivia Caridi Bachelor Nation Reacts to Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Quick Engagement
 Omar Vega/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
16
5 / 16
podcast
LTG_Fall_600x338_10.31.20

Olivia Caridi

“YAYAYAYA IM JUST SO STINKING HAPPY FOR YOU,” Caridi wrote on Crawley’s post.

 

Back to top