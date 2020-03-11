Ali Fedotowsky

“Where do we even begin with Peter’s mom. As a mother myself, I am appalled by her behavior last night,” the former Bachelorette wrote in her blog. “Actually let me backtrack for a second. … I rarely say something negative about someone without following it up with a line about how they’re young and how they’re growing and learning about themselves. But I don’t even know how to defend Barb at this point. Yesterday I defended her by saying that I get that she was emotional about her son getting engaged. And I understood her concerns because frankly I am concerned for them, but her behavior on the live taping is inexcusable.”

Ali added that Peter should be ashamed for not standing up for Madison. “I so badly wanted him to stand up and tell his mom to stop,” she wrote. “Instead he left Madison to do it. And Madison, my goodness, Madison has class! Her parents should be so proud! They raised an incredibly respectful and well spoken young woman.”