Melissa Rycroft

The season 13 Bachelor contestant had a similar experience to Hannah Ann when Jason Mesnick changed his mind during their finale. “After watching tonight’s Bachelor, someone DM’d me and told me I had to watch my old ATFR. Believe it or not,‘I’ve never seen the whole thing,” Melissa wrote via Instagram. “But man! It hit me! Made me sad for that little girl sitting on that stage. I almost don’t even remember her – it feels like a lifetime ago. But it was me…and it happened…and I absolutely moved on from it all. To anyone out there going through this…it’s DOES get easier! I don’t even remember this girl….or her pain, even though I know I lived it. Keep smiling and moving forward…We all end up where we’re supposed to be…!”