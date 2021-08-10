Bachelorette

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Move on From ‘Wild Couple of Months’ as Bachelor Nation Reacts to Her Engagement, Fight With Greg Grippo

Blake Horstmann

“I wish she wouldn’t have come out here trying to bury him. She has a right to be mad but I do think she’s taking it a little overboard,” the season 14 runner-up said. “She’s angry in the moment. … Greg is taking this pretty well. … I can’t tell if he’s scared to fight back or if he’s taking this naturally. I think it’s a little bit of both.”

While Blake added that Katie “just watched the breakup with Greg,” he noted he wished she “took the high road a little bit more.” He concluded that it “doesn’t matter” because “Blake and Katie are f—king adorable.”

 

