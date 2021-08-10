Blake Horstmann

“I wish she wouldn’t have come out here trying to bury him. She has a right to be mad but I do think she’s taking it a little overboard,” the season 14 runner-up said. “She’s angry in the moment. … Greg is taking this pretty well. … I can’t tell if he’s scared to fight back or if he’s taking this naturally. I think it’s a little bit of both.”

While Blake added that Katie “just watched the breakup with Greg,” he noted he wished she “took the high road a little bit more.” He concluded that it “doesn’t matter” because “Blake and Katie are f—king adorable.”