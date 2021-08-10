Bachelorette

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Move on From ‘Wild Couple of Months’ as Bachelor Nation Reacts to Her Engagement, Fight With Greg Grippo

By
Demi Burnett Bachelor Nation Reacts Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Engagement Bachelorette
Demi Burnett

“Why she this mad if she’s happily engaged lol #TheBacheloretteFinale,” the Bachelor in Paradise star tweeted. “I don’t think it’s up to someone else to determine whether or not someone knows what love is. I think everyone has their own definition of love. So maybe Greg doesn’t love the way Katie defines love but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have his own definition #TheBacheloretteFinale.”

She added, “I do agree with Katie that if he really wanted to be with her he would’ve stayed #TheBacheloretteFinale.”

