Demi Burnett

“Why she this mad if she’s happily engaged lol #TheBacheloretteFinale,” the Bachelor in Paradise star tweeted. “I don’t think it’s up to someone else to determine whether or not someone knows what love is. I think everyone has their own definition of love. So maybe Greg doesn’t love the way Katie defines love but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have his own definition #TheBacheloretteFinale.”

She added, “I do agree with Katie that if he really wanted to be with her he would’ve stayed #TheBacheloretteFinale.”