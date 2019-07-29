Andi Dorfman

The former attorney fired back at Nick’s bombshell confession in her 2016 book, It’s Not Okay, calling their sexual encounter “cringe-worthy” and “lady boner-killing.” She also claimed that he asked if she wanted to “make love or f–k” while they were getting intimate.

“This is sex, dammit … kiss me, love on me, and if you can’t talk without making an utter fool of yourself, then stay silent,” Andi wrote.

In the book, Andi later revealed that she was livid their After the Final Rose confrontation. “This motherf–ker! Really? You want to confirm to the world what they probably already know, which is that two consenting adults who had been dating for seven weeks spent the night together without cameras and whaddaya know, had sex?” she wrote. “Every part of me wanted to go all Georgia girl cray on his ass and fire back with some snarky response like, ‘Oh really? Is that what you’re calling it now, because I’m pretty sure you called it ‘f—king’ when you were on top of me.’”