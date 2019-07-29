Hannah Brown

The Bachelorette wasn’t afraid to admit that she had done the deed during season 15. And after Hannah made her aforementioned windmill confession during a promo for an upcoming episode, fans thought she slept with frontrunner Jed Wyatt.

After the episode aired in July 2019, however, viewers learned that she actually had sex with Peter Weber.

After Peter’s elimination on the finale, Hannah revealed that she and Peter didn’t have sex twice in the windmill. “It was actually four times,” she revealed, with his parents proudly applauding in the audience.