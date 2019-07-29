Nick Viall

Nick was wrapped up in sex scandals during both of his seasons of The Bachelorette. First, the “Viall Files” podcast host revealed that he and Andi Dorfman slept together during season 10.

“If you weren’t in love with me, I’m just not sure why, like, why you made love with me,” Nick said to Andi during the After the Final Rose special in 2014.

A year later, Nick returned for season 11 and had sex with Kaitlyn Bristowe before the fantasy suite dates. Despite their sexual connection, she picked Shawn Booth in the end.