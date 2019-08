Rachel Lindsay

Two years after her season of The Bachelorette wrapped, Lindsay revealed that she slept with “two out of three” of her final men. At the end of the show, she became engaged to Bryan Abasolo; Peter Kraus and Eric Bigger were the other finalists. “I was very honest with Bryan. But he knows, I was very honest in the beginning, and we weren’t together technically, right?” she said in August 2019. “It doesn’t count until you put a ring on it!”