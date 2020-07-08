Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett

Sluss and Prewett met while competing for Peter Weber’s heart on season 24 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020. After Sluss ended her engagement to Weber and Prewett broke up with him for good, the duo reunited post-show during an April 2020 Instagram Live session. At the time, they revealed how they bonded over their families while filming The Bachelor.

In July 2020, the pair reunited again for a date night in Los Angeles and baked several desserts together later in the evening.