Marquel Martin

Marquel, who competed on Andi Dorfman’s season 10 of The Bachelorette in 2014, reposted a letter he wrote at the time about Chris Soules being named the Bachelor over him.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t do my part in calling out the silence of THE BACHELOR/BACHELORETTE FRANCHISE @bachelorabc @bacheloretteabc (Elan, Bennett, I love y’all, you know what it is this way✊🏾❤️) . And Make no mistake, I’m not doing this for fame or clout (I got a girl), but I’m doing this because I believe it’s the right thing to do,” he wrote via Instagram. “Don’t get me wrong, I love that I had the opportunity to be on the show. I have nothing but love for all of the producers, runners and cast members that I know (well most of you haha) but it saddens me to see that you guys seem to be silent on the current state of our nation and the outcry of equality from my people (African Americans)! I am a proud black man and as a black man who was once a cast member on your show I take offense to your silence as a franchise. Maybe some of you personally aren’t racist and support the #blacklivesmatter movement, but as a franchise I’ve yet to see it.”