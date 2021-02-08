Arie Luyendyk Jr.

“As a lead, I wouldn’t say you have 100 percent control. It is a TV show, so there is going to be aspects of that always to make it entertaining. … [But] I think ultimately it falls on you. You’re making the decisions,” the former race car driver, who married Lauren Burnham in 2019 after meeting on the series, told Us in February.

Luyendyk Jr. continued: “They’re not going to put any words into your mouth. You’re the one saying the things that you said, and so can you be led one way or the other? Yeah, of course. But at the end of the day, you’re the one making the decisions.”

The season 22 lead reiterated Lindsay’s point about leads negotiating with producers. “There’s going to be some aspects of it that are twisted and turned to make a story. But we all make our decision at the end of the day,” he said. “We’re proof of that. So, we can’t just totally knock it because we’re here.”