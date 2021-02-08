Catherine Giudici

“I’m sure there has to be some level of ‘manipulation,’ but we also have freedom of choice to say things that we want to say or don’t want to say,” the Bachelor season 17 winner said in February via Instagram Stories. “For instance, I said, ‘No, I don’t want to talk about that’ and they didn’t push it. … We can say no to them too!”

Giudici, who married Bachelor Sean Lowe in 2014, added: ”OK, I get that you guys think, especially with all this stuff coming out, but I also feel like we’re adults that go on a show and we should know that they’re not making us do things that we’re not supposed to do. So, let’s take responsibility for everything.”