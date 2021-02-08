Reality TV

Do ‘Bachelor’ Producers ‘Manipulate’ Contestants? Alums Weigh In After Dylan Barbour’s Claims

Clay Harbor

“Dylan dropping facts,” the Bachelorette season 14 alum replied to the controversial Twitter thread.

