Reality TV Do ‘Bachelor’ Producers ‘Manipulate’ Contestants? Alums Weigh In After Dylan Barbour’s Claims By Sarah Hearon February 8, 2021 ABC 11 9 / 11 Clay Harbor “Dylan dropping facts,” the Bachelorette season 14 alum replied to the controversial Twitter thread. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Scripted? Cast Members Reveal If the Show and Couples Are Real Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News