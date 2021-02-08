Jed Wyatt

The season 15 winner’s relationship with Brown came crashing down while the show was still airing in 2019 amid allegations that he had a girlfriend named Haley Stevens when he proposed to the former Miss Alabama. While he maintained at the time that Stevens wasn’t his girlfriend, Brown ended their engagement.

“I was highly manipulated,” Wyatt said via Instagram Stories after Barbour’s rant, adding that he was “deeply mentally affected from the show.” He added: “And no, I never cheated. Ever. On Haley or Hannah.”