Rachel Lindsay

“Obviously, yeah, they’re making a TV show,” Lindsay, who met husband Bryan Abasolo on the series, told Us. “So I might have to keep someone on as a Bachelorette for [a] two-on-one [date], but they never told me who I needed to pick at the end. They never forced me. They might’ve said, ‘Hey, you might want to take this person on a date because they have an interesting story,’ but I was never swayed in my decision of who I wanted at the end of all of this.”