2. Shanae’s Fake Apology

Shanae further cemented her Bachelor Nation villain status during a February 2022 episode when she crashed a party meant only for the winners of a challenge earlier that day. After telling Clayton the other women in the house were treating her poorly, she grabbed the winners’ trophy and threw it in a nearby pond.

Although Shanae later gave a tearful apology to the other women at Clayton’s urging, she said she deserved an “Oscar award for that performance” during a subsequent confessional interview.

“That was the hardest thing I have ever had to do in my entire life, apologize to people that I wasn’t sorry for. I’m not sorry, hoes,” she said. “Fake it till you make it. I never thought I could act before, but I’m good.”