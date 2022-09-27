Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Bachelor Nation

Everything to Know About Bachelor Nation’s Shanae Ankney Drama: ADHD Comments, Genevieve Feud and More

By
Clayton Says Bachelors Shanae Is Someone Keep Eye On
 Courtesy of Shanae Ankney/Instagram
5
2 / 5
podcast

2. Shanae’s Fake Apology

Shanae further cemented her Bachelor Nation villain status during a February 2022 episode when she crashed a party meant only for the winners of a challenge earlier that day. After telling Clayton the other women in the house were treating her poorly, she grabbed the winners’ trophy and threw it in a nearby pond.

Although Shanae later gave a tearful apology to the other women at Clayton’s urging, she said she deserved an “Oscar award for that performance” during a subsequent confessional interview.

“That was the hardest thing I have ever had to do in my entire life, apologize to people that I wasn’t sorry for. I’m not sorry, hoes,” she said. “Fake it till you make it. I never thought I could act before, but I’m good.”

See Full Gallery