4. Shanae Doubled Down During the ‘Women Tell All’ Episode
During the Women Tell All episode at the end of the season, Genevieve and Shanae rehashed their feud — and the season 26 villain threw the bartender under the bus again.
“After I got eliminated, I went home, I was grieving, I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat. I’ve lost weight,” Shanae said during the March 2022 episode. “And then, when you got eliminated, you go home and f—k Aaron [Clancy] from Katie [Thurston]’s season.”
Genevieve denied the "mind-blowing" accusation, saying that she "didn't even kiss" Aaron.