5. Clayton Seemingly Admitted ‘Bachelor’ Producers Made Him Keep Shanae Around

After Clayton gave Shanae several second chances, fans began to speculate that continuing to give her roses wasn’t his choice.

In February 2022, a Bachelor Nation fan commented on one of his Instagram photos, “Wear blue in your next photo if you were forced to keep Shanae against your will.”

After he posted another photo later that day, the same social media user commented, “YOUR SHORTS ARE BLUE,” to which the ABC personality replied, “That is a correct observation!”

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres on ABC on September 27 at 8 p.m. ET.