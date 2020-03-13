Barbara Met Peter’s Dad on a Plane

Peter’s parents met while working on the same United Airlines flight more than 30 years ago.

“My dad was a pilot as well. My mom was a flight attendant, and she was on his flight one time,” the reality TV personality previously revealed. “He was walking back to the cockpit, and he walked past her, and she just saw his butt. And she goes to her friend, she’s like, ‘That’s the guy I’m gonna marry.’”

Peter and Jack both followed in their dad’s footsteps.