Jack Has a Girlfriend — and His Parents Approve

Peter’s brother wasn’t afraid to ask him about if he was able to wait to have sex with Madison if they got engaged. “You’re very physical in relationships,” he said on part one of the finale. “And let’s assume you go with Madi, and so now you’re talking this whole period about not actually still having sex until you’re fully married. And you think that is something that you can realistically see yourself doing?”

Jack’s love life, meanwhile, is well-documented on social media. The UCLA grad has a girlfriend named Kristine Bruun-Andersen. Peter Sr. revealed they approve of the relationship by sharing a photo of the couple kissing in November 2019.

“Could they be any cuter? Love is grand!” he wrote via Instagram.

Kristine replied, “Love you guys, thank you for sharing your amazing Jack with me! ❤️”