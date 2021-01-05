Reality TV

Bachelor Peter Weber’s Family: Everything We Know About Peter Sr., Barbara and Jack

By
Bachelor Peter Weber and Mom Barbara Laugh Off Family Feud Rumors
Peter Weber and his mother Barbara. Courtesy of Barbara Weber/Instagram
11
10 / 11
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Still Going Strong

While the finale was certainly tumultuous for the family, they have stuck together. Peter shut down reports that him and Barbara weren’t getting along three days after the live After the Final Rose Taping (and hours after him and Madison split for good.)

“Peter Weber’s relationship with mom Barb has been strained since Bachelor finale,” Peter said on his Instagram Story on March 13, quoting a report about their family. “Barb, any comments on that one?”

When Peter then turned the camera to his mother, she replied, “I love you!”

Back to top