The ‘Intimate’ Bombshell

Clayton makes an emotional speech at a rose ceremony that seems to take place after the fantasy suite dates. “What I’m about to say is not gonna be easy to hear, but with everything that’s happened, I wanna be fully transparent,” he announces. “I was in love with her, and I am in love with each of you, and I also was intimate with both of you.”

While the camera shows Susie and Jill, it is unclear whether they are actually the women he is talking to. Contestants whose faces are obscured are then seen storming off and breaking down in tears.