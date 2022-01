The Rose Takeback

In a separate teaser, Clayton asks host Jesse Palmer about his options when it comes to roses. “Question for you: Has anyone ever taken a rose back before?” he inquires.

Of the apparent spoiler, the Bachelor told Us, “I said that because that thought crossed my mind. Now whether or not I acted upon it, that’s what everyone’s gonna have to wait and see.”

Season 26 of The Bachelor premieres on ABC Monday, January 3, at 8 p.m. ET.