‘Bachelor’ Stars Who Ended Up With Someone They Met Before the Show

Emily Maynard and Tyler Johnson

After a quick engagement to season 15 Bachelor Brad Womack, Maynard was named the season 8 Bachelorette. And while she was briefly engaged to Jef Holm, Maynard ended up with Johnson, whom she met before she took on the lead role in the franchise.

“I met him at church before I did The Bachelorette, he really wanted nothing to do with me,” Maynard recalled on Good Morning America in January 2017. “I told my girlfriend I met this guy and he could like not be less attracted to me, he was in the friend zone.”

Maynard and Johnson wed in 2014 and share three sons: Jennings, Gatlin and Gibson. She’s also mother to daughter Ricki, whom she shared with her late fiancé, Ricky Hendrick.