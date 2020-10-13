‘Bachelor’ Stars Who Ended Up With Someone They Met Before the Show

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.

While Burnham competed for the former racecar driver’s heart on season 22 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2018, she first met him at the racetrack in 2017.

“I’m watching Good Morning America and he walks out on the stage, and I’m like, ‘What? What are the odds that I meet this guy the same summer that I’m cast to go on this show? And he was on it, like, five years ago?’” she recalled to Entertainment Tonight in August 2020 about finding out Luyendyk Jr. was the Bachelor. “It was just an incredible coincidence.”

Burnham later told Us that she didn’t think she would end up with Luyendyk Jr., whom she married in January 2019, without the show.

“I had never dated someone like Arie before. And I thank the Bachelor Gods every day for bringing us together because I never would’ve dated somebody that’s 10 years older than me if it were in regular life,” she admitted to Us in September 2020. “But they brought us together and obviously it was for the best.”