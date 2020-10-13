‘Bachelor’ Stars Who Ended Up With Someone They Met Before the Show

Nikki Ferrell and Tyler VanLoo

While Ferrell briefly found love with Juan Pablo Galavis on season 18 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2014, she started dating her longtime friend, Vanloo, after her split from Galavis.

“Sneaking in a #tbt from a couple years ago to when this guy was my best friend and I wouldn’t really admit to anything more … but we all knew,” Ferrell captioned a series of throwback photos in January 2016. “#loveyoukitty #thebestfriend #immakeepyou.”

Ferrell and Vanloo wed in October 2016. While a source confirmed to Us in December 2018 that the pair were separated, they reunited before the end of 2019.