‘Bachelor’ Stars Who Ended Up With Someone They Met Before the Show

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

The pilot crossed paths with a future contestant for his season of The Bachelor during the fall of 2019 before they left to film. While Weber picked Hannah Ann Sluss during the season 24 finale, he reunited with Flanagan a month after the finale aired in 2020.

“My relationship with Kelley has just been a lot of things that have kind of been serendipitous,” Weber said on the “Viall Files” podcast in April 2020. ”You go all the way back to the very beginning, her and I running into each other before any of this started, her getting a sign of running into me. That was crazy. What I don’t know if a lot of people know is, obviously the show happened, it didn’t work out for us on the show. After the show, I was in Miami, I had the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl there with my brother and I ran into her on Saturday night before the Super Bowl.”