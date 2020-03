Clare Crawley

The hairstylist made her debut on season 18 of The Bachelor in 2014. After coming in second place on Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season, she went on to compete on seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and later, The Bachelor Winter Games. At the end, she got engaged to Benoît Beauséjour-Savard but the two split a few months later. In 2020, she was named the season 16 Bachelorette.