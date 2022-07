Nick Viall

How far they made it: Runner-up on Andi Dorfman’s season

Nick, who hosts the “Viall Files” podcast, returned for season 11 of The Bachelorette and was the runner-up again. After a stint on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, Nick was named the season 21 Bachelor and got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi. They announced their split in August 2017, five months after the finale aired. He has been dating Natalie Joy since 2019.