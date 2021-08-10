Her Family Was in the Dark

Katie’s mom and aunt made waves when they put Blake on the spot about his intentions with Katie during the finale. The tension worried him in the moment, but he proposed anyway. Katie later divulged that she never told her family whether she and Blake were engaged after filming ended because she didn’t trust them to keep it a secret. So, her loved ones found out along with the rest of Bachelor Nation.

After dodging her family’s questions about where they wanted to live or how they would approach marriage, Katie and Blake still did not give any answers as to their plans for the future during After the Final Rose.