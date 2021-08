His Late Arrival

Katie addressed the elephant in the room: Blake showing up late to her season. “It’s actually probably the most romantic thing someone’s ever done,” she reasoned. “I know you question it in the beginning. I know a lot of people did, but knowing that I could’ve turned him away and he would’ve looked dumb, he took all these risks for me and no one’s ever believed in me like that. So for him to just trust in us early on, it just means everything.”