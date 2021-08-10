Katie Knew She Was in Love With Blake Before Greg Left

The Bachelorette realized the depth of her feelings for Blake during his hometown date, the same time he knew he was in love with her.

“Definitely my feelings were growing and I knew each time we saw each other it was just getting stronger and stronger, and it was just so easy. Like, we picked up right where we left off. Time didn’t matter,” she recalled. “Every day our love continues to grow stronger and stronger. We are not even the same couple that you guys just saw go down on one knee. We are so much more already, and we’re just really excited to start our lives together.”