Childhood Trauma

“My mom and I are estranged. She didn’t have the capacity to kind of, like, love me as a kid. And she was, like, really quick to take away love. Like, ‘Oh, if you don’t do this and that, you’ll have to go live with your dad,’” Gabby told Jason on the August 1 episode. “And it’s like, I don’t ever want to lose my mom. That was so scary for me. And then when I left for college, she washed her hands of me and didn’t want anything to do with me. But through a ton of therapy, I’ve kind of had to learn how — really how to allow people to love me because I never had an example of receiving it as a child. I think the hardest part is, like, I love her so much, but you can’t always — she just can’t be in my life. She just doesn’t have the tools to love me back.”

Gabby added that she has “so much anxiety” from the situation but has “built a ton of humor” and has “a lot of grace for other people.”

“It’s really hard with dating and I have a lot of fears, honestly,” she said.