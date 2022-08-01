‘Too Broken’

“I can’t explain what it’s like to have a mom that doesn’t love you … Am I too broken for anyone to love?” Gabby asked a producer on the July 25 episode. “I’m terrified. What if Erich decides I’m not for him? I’m overwhelmed. What if I can’t do it? People want to see the Rachels because she’s easier. I’m too complicated. I’m messy.”

She added: “I feel like I’m incredibly different than other women who’ve walked in my shoes. I don’t always want to explain my situation to people. It’s really, really hard.”