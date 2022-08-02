Why Gabby Is Opening Up

“You get a limited amount of time with these guys. So on our one-on-ones is where you really have to get down to the nitty gritty so they can understand who you are, how you’re gonna be in a relationship. And, of course, our parents really influence who we are as adults and how we act in relationships and our attachment styles and things like that,” Gabby told Us on August 2. “I have done a lot of work around my childhood, and sometimes it’s hard feeling the feeling of being loved because it applies to a romantic relationship, you know? It’s hard because it’s almost like, ‘Gosh, I have to get everything out right now.’ But also, I need these men to really know who I am and understand why I am the way that I am.”