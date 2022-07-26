Her Grandpa

Gabby’s close bond with her grandfather, lovingly called Grandpa John, was shown on both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Fans quickly fell for John when he became protective over his granddaughter during her hometown date on season 26. His sweet comments about his late wife made viewers want him to become the franchise’s first senior Bachelor.

When he returned for Gabby’s first one-on-one during season 19 of The Bachelorette in July 2022, fans again cheered him on for his witty remarks and napping skills.