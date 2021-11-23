Hannah Brown’s Evolution: From ‘Bachelor’ to ‘DWTS’ Champ and Beyond

Getting Through the Mess

The Alabama native detailed her ups and downs both from The Bachelorette and her pageant days to Dancing With the Stars and her own mental health battles in her November 2021 memoir. While reflecting on the writing process of God Bless This Mess, Brown exclusively told Us how she learned to lean into the messy parts of life.

“I think the biggest takeaway is we live in a society where it’s just, like, keep going, distract, distract, do the next thing, win this, do this — and there is no accolade, reward, amount of money, followers, whatever, that can really heal the pain unless you do the work,” she said in November 2021. “It will just continue to build and build and build and become something that you never thought it would be if you don’t really go to the source. And sometimes that means you’re gonna fall on the ground and it’s going to hurt real bad, but maybe that’s the moment that you can start to heal.”

Brown continued: “It’s important in my book because, like, your mess can be your message in the end if you can allow it to. But you got to dig through the mess first. I think it’s really being honest with yourself and what your s—t is, [that is] the only way that you’re going to heal and live life in a really impactful, meaningful way.”