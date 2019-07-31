Her Final Four

Season 15 kicked off with 33 suitors. By July, Hannah narrowed it down to her final four: Luke Parker, Tyler Cameron, Peter Weber and Jed Wyatt. The show continued to make headlines each week — even on days without new episodes. Jed came under fire after his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens came forward to publicly accuse him of leaving her to join the cast, an allegation that Peter also faced later on. Luke was at the center of controversy too, most infamously when he slut-shamed Hannah for having sex with Peter. Their on-air argument during fantasy suites week ended with the Bachelorette sending Luke home.