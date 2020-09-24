Hannah Brown’s Evolution: From ‘Bachelor’ to ‘DWTS’ Champ and Beyond

Lessons Learned

Brown made headlines in May 2020 after she sang the N-word on her Instagram Live. She later issued an apology, stating that she was working to educate herself and having “uncomfortable conversations” about race with her family.

“We’re all a part of the conversation and we all can look into some of our internalized racist ideologies because it is systematically institutionalized in our country,” she said via Instagram Live at the time. “It’s really hard to not be affected by that. So I just think dropping the defense and really just opening up your heart and having these conversations and knowing it’s gonna be emotional and uncomfortable, but just going at it from a humble place of wanting to grow and learn, like, it’s gonna be really impactful — I know it has been for me. It doesn’t mean it’s been easy, but no impactful work is ever easy. This is hard work.”